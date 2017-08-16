Myrtle Beach Football Preview 2017

By Published:

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – The Seahawks started 9-0 in 2016, but an early exit in the postseason has fueled the fire for the guys entering the summer workouts.  Mickey Wilson will have plenty of talent on offense, led by quarterback Lawson Cribb.  On defense, the run stoppers are all back as the Seahawks look to soar in 2017, get back to the playoffs, and go further into November.

2016 Record: 9-2, 3-1 in Class 4A, Region 7

Playoffs: Lost in 1st Round to Chapin 38-7

First Game: Saturday, August 19th at Byrnes – 6pm

