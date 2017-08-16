Myrtle Beach woman’s Crab Cake recipe published in ‘Bon Appetit’

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – Susan White, Founder & CEO of Classic Homebuilding and Classic Interiors of Myrtle Beach, will have her recipe for crab cakes published in the August issue of Bon Appetit’.

“Since I was very little, I have loved to cook,” said Susan. “It is one of my many passions. There is nothing I like better than to share something I have prepared with friends and family and be greeted with oohs and aahs indicating that they like it.”

Copies of Susan’s recipe will be distributed at Georgetown County’s first Southern Living Custom Builder Program Showcase Home, August 18- September 10. Hours are 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily, and on Sundays 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. The location is 961 Tucker’s Road in Litchfield Plantation (Pawleys Island).