New Delmae Elementary School opens in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The new Delmae Elementary School building is open in Florence.

The school hosted an open house today on South Cashua Drive, right beside the old school building.

The new building is about twice the size of the old one and can hold more than 1,200 students. It has a lot more lab rooms and new technology.

“When we look at our new building, technology is in the house as the kids would say, our staff is excited we’re anxious to move in and get started with our kids,” said principal Roy Ann Jolley.

As for the old elementary school, it has been demolished.