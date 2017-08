It’s time…Pee Dee schools, it’s the 1st day of school. It’s warm and muggy at the bus stop with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Partly sunny this afternoon with scattered storms across the area when school lets out. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 90s but the heat index will climb to 102°- 105°. A Heat Advisory is in effect from 12pm to 5pm for much of the area.

