North Myrtle Beach Football Preview 2017

North Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – The Chiefs have a new head coach in Matt Reel and he’s eager to take over a program that won 11 games and advanced to the 3rd round of the postseason in 2016.  An experienced group of seniors led by Georgia State commit Tyler Gore give North Myrtle Beach high expectations going into the season.

2016 Record: 11-2, 3-1 in Class 4A, Region 7

Playoffs: Lost in 3rd Round to Chapin (38-7)

Returning Starters: 7 on offense, 6 on defense

First Game: Friday, August 18 at Timberland, 7:30pm

