FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A pedestrian is dead Wednesday morning after they were hit by a train in Florence.

Florence police were called to Evans Street and Baroody Street around 7:16 a.m. about a train versus pedestrian fatality. The incident occurred on the railroad line adjacent to Church Street, according to Lt. Mike Brandt

This is an on-going investigation by this agency, along with the Florence County Coroner’s Office and CSX investigators.