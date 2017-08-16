Resident’s tip leads to arrest in Pawleys Island car break-in case

By Published:

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW)-  The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says they caught a person accused of breaking into multiple cars in Pawleys Island Wednesday.

A press release says 29-year-old Adam Tyler Bell from Socastee is charged with larceny from motor vehicles after he was identified by a member of the public from a photo posted on the sheriff’s office social media site.

“This suspect would still be at large without the public’s help in identifying him from surveillance camera footage,” said Investigator Matthew Cox of the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigator Cox said the sheriff”s office had help from the Horry County Police Department.

Bell surrendered peacefully when confronted by police at the Riverbanks Mobile Home Park in Socastee.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s