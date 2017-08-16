Resident’s tip leads to arrest in Pawleys Island car break-in case

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW)- The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says they caught a person accused of breaking into multiple cars in Pawleys Island Wednesday.

A press release says 29-year-old Adam Tyler Bell from Socastee is charged with larceny from motor vehicles after he was identified by a member of the public from a photo posted on the sheriff’s office social media site.

“This suspect would still be at large without the public’s help in identifying him from surveillance camera footage,” said Investigator Matthew Cox of the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigator Cox said the sheriff”s office had help from the Horry County Police Department.

Bell surrendered peacefully when confronted by police at the Riverbanks Mobile Home Park in Socastee.