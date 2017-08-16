Southeastern Health offers free prostate cancer screenings

LUMBERTON, NC – Prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer in men. About one in six men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime.

The good news is that many of these cancers are slow-growing. Also, there are now more types of treatment for prostate cancer than ever before. With regular screenings, many of these cancers can be detected before they have spread beyond the prostate gland. Risk factors for prostate cancer include getting older, being African American or Native American and having a family history of the disease. Screening methods include a digital rectal exam (DRE) and a blood test that looks for increased levels of PSA (prostate-specific antigen), a protein that is made by the prostate gland and can suggest cancer or other conditions.

The American Cancer Society recommends that most men age 50 and older be screened for prostate cancer after discussing their risks with their doctor. High-risk men, such as African Americans, Native Americans and men with a first-degree relative, such as a father or brother, who had prostate cancer at a younger age, should begin screening even earlier.

Southeastern Health’s Community Health Services and Physician Practices, including Lumberton Urology Clinic, are sponsoring the free prostate screenings. Men who are 40 to 69 years old who have not had a PSA test within the past year, are not currently under the care of a urologist nor have prostate cancer may be eligible to take part in free prostate cancer screenings.

Blood draws for testing PSA levels will be held Monday, August 21 through Friday, September 1 at various clinics throughout Robeson County as well as at the Southeastern Health Center of Clarkton in Bladen County.

Results of the blood tests will be available and a digital rectal exam performed on scheduled dates in September. To determine eligibility for this free screen and to schedule appointments at participating locations, call toll free 1-844-735-8864.