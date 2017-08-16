Teen connected to Plantation Lakes kidnapping prank charged for sending threat on Snapchat

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police were called after a young girl received a threatening video from one of the juveniles involved in an attempted kidnapping in Plantation Lakes officers eventually learned was a “prank.”

On Friday, police responded to a home in the same community the kidnapping prank occurred to speak to a 14-year-old girl. According to the police report, the girl received a video with “vulgar language, profanity and threats” that was sent in reference to the child abduction incident reported on August 7.

The previous police report describes how several masked teens in a Black Yukon approached multiple children in the neighborhood and demanded they get in the car. Days later, Horry County police said their investigation revealed the alleged incidents were nothing but a “misguided prank.”

The victim told police she was at her sister’s gymnastics practice when a friend approached her and stated the suspect, who is listed as a 16-year-old boy in the police report, wanted to talk to her. The victim told the friend to give him her Snapchat name, but not her cell phone number because she did not know him.

The police report is heavily redacted, but states that the suspect sent her text messages and a video. “The victim stated that the text messages as well as the videos were sent directly to her and not posted on to Snapchat’s My Story,” according to the report.

The Juvenile Solicitor’s Office was contacted about potential charges including unlawful communication via electronic device.

The suspect’s phone was taken by police for evidence on Friday, and the suspect and his attorney met officials Monday to be officially charged for unlawful communication.