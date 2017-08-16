StormTracker13 Wednesday Forecast

Hot and humid weather with scattered thunderstorms will continue through the rest of the week. Our weather will remain unchanged through Friday with partly sunny skies with scattered late day thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s with the heat index climbing into the triple digits. A weak cold front will move into the Carolinas and stall over the weekend, This will bring slightly higher rain chances for the weekend, but it will stay hot and humid. The front will move down to our south and dissipate early next week, but the warm, humid weather with scattered thunderstorms will continue.

Today, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 94-95 inland, 90-91 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 75-76 inland, 77-78 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90-95.