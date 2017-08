Related Coverage People in Lake City frustrated with Verizon cell service after city paints water tower

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Good news if you’re a Verizon customer in Lake City!

An antenna on the city’s water-tower is being replaced according to councilman Jason Springs.

Dozens of Lake City residents took to Facebook to say their Verizon service has been almost non-existent. The problem started around March when Verizon crews removed an antenna from the water tower so city crews could paint it.