Week 0 Blitz Picks for Julia and Chris

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – Julia and Chris make their first set of picks for the 2017 football season. Each and every week, they will choose 5 games and pick the winners. Throughout the season, we’ll keep track of their records and see who made more of the correct choices at the end of the regular season. Here are the 5 games for Week 0.

Chris:

Lamar at Hannah-Pamplico – Lamar

Loris at St. James – Loris

Conway at Georgetown – Conway

Timmonsville at Wilson – Wilson

Carvers Bay at Marlboro County – Carvers Bay

Julia:

Lamar at Hannah-Pamplico – HP

Loris at St. James – Loris

Conway at Georgetown – Conway

Timmonsville at Wilson – Wilson

Carvers Bay at Marlboro County – Carvers Bay