Week 0 Blitz Picks for Julia and Chris

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – Julia and Chris make their first set of picks for the 2017 football season. Each and every week, they will choose 5 games and pick the winners. Throughout the season, we’ll keep track of their records and see who made more of the correct choices at the end of the regular season. Here are the 5 games for Week 0.
Chris:
Lamar at Hannah-Pamplico – Lamar
Loris at St. James – Loris
Conway at Georgetown – Conway
Timmonsville at Wilson – Wilson
Carvers Bay at Marlboro County – Carvers Bay
Julia:
Lamar at Hannah-Pamplico – HP
Loris at St. James – Loris
Conway at Georgetown – Conway
Timmonsville at Wilson – Wilson
Carvers Bay at Marlboro County – Carvers Bay