Myrtle Beach girl, 11, collects 800 backpacks for students in need

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach student has been collecting backpacks and school supplies for kids in need since she was 6-years-old. Macie McMillan is now 11, and she has collected more than 800 backpacks in those five short years.

When she noticed kids in her Kindergarten class didn’t have the supplies they needed, Macie decided to help out by asking for donations. After receiving a lot of community support in helping students, she continued doing her backpack drive each year, and she has no sign of slowing down.

“I don’t care if I get recognized,” explains McMillan. “I just want to help the kids that can’t afford it like I can afford it.”

McMillan spent a few years at the Myrtle Beach Intermediate School and the principal, Deb Colliver, explained that many kids don’t come back to school with the supplies they need because of the transient nature of the city.

“Sometimes children may go to bed in one place, get up, and they’re suddenly in a different home,” said Colliver. “Their backpack’s been left behind or torn up, or they didn’t have a bookbag or supplies.”

McMillan was recognized at a Myrtle Beach City Council meeting for her efforts, and students don’t know she is the one helping them get new backpacks.

“Their smile was so bright and it just warmed my heart that they were so proud of the backpacks,” said McMillan.

Macie’s 6-year old sister is looking to continue doing the backpack drive when Macie goes off to college. If you want to help donate, contact Macie’s mom, Holly, at 843.446.8884.