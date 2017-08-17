Amanda Holly moved to the Carolinas in July 2017 and is thrilled to be a part of the WBTW News13 team. Before the Carolinas, she had spent four years forecasting in Gainesville, FL for WUFT-TV and WRUF-TV. Coming from Florida, Amanda is no stranger to tracking strong afternoon thunderstorms, tornadoes and hurricanes. During Hurricane Matthew alone, she spent 36 continuous hours covering the event for the entire state of Florida on public radio, TV and Facebook Live; It is easily one of her favorite events of her career, thus far. Although Amanda is a Florida native, she is excited to be in South Carolina and feels right at home with the heat, humidity and beaches.

The connection between meteorology and math makes Amanda unique. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Florida and understands the science behind the forecast models. She loves to dive deep into the complications of forecasting but also knows how to keep the message simple. While at UF, she also earned a Certificate in Meteorology and Climatology. She is now pursuing her master’s degree in Applied Meteorology at Mississippi State University and will graduate in 2019.

Speaking of diving, Amanda spends much of her free time under the water. She loves SCUBA diving in the ocean and in Florida’s cave systems. Amanda is a certified NAUI SCUBA Instructor and also has her Intro to Cave Diving, decompression and advanced nitrox certifications. She also loves to fish and spend time with her family.

Keep up to date on the latest Carolina weather with Amanda on Facebook and Twitter, @amandahollywx. You can also send her an email at aholly@wbtw.com.