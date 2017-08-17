Concerns growing over back-to-school traffic on Highway 707

Thousands of Horry County students and their families are expected to sit in Highway 707 back-to-school traffic next week.

The new Socastee Elementary will hold over 900 students, with Socastee High School a few blocks down the road.

Further down, is Burgess Elementary, St. James Elementary and the new St. James Intermediate. That new school alone holds 1200 students.

Families who live across 707 from the new Socastee Elementary, and they say traffic is already a nightmare.

But transportation officials say there is no immediate fix for next week’s congestion, and you just have to stay patient.

“It’s already jammed up,” said Carl Bellamy. “It’s gonna be worse now.”

Carl Bellamy has lived in Socastee for seventy years and said the traffic is the worst it’s ever been. He said a new school will only make it worse “I can’t imagine what was in their mind to build a school here,” he said.

His grandchildren will take the bus to Socastee Elementary, which he plans to avoid during school zone hours.

“It’d have to be an emergency for me to leave between 7:00 and let’s say 9:00.”

We asked transportation officials what will be done about the increased flow.

“Widening 707 when it’s through, you know, that’ll make traffic a lot better,” said SCDOT district traffic engineer Michael Bethea.

In the meantime, there’s no quick fix.

“707 is a busy area,” said Bethea. “We have construction there now, and I stress the first few days leave early or try to carpool.”

Horry County Police say they know it will be an especially busy time– that’s why they’re partnering with the highway patrol on a new safe school initiative.

“It’s gonna be a zero tolerance thing,” said Lance Corporal Matt Stephenson. “If people see blue lights behind them in a school zone they’re gonna get a ticket.”

Meaning if you get pulled over next week, you won’t be pulling away with just a warning.

But parents say it’s not just safety they’re worried about, but time.

“Getting to work on time, it’s just going to be horrible!” said Maddie Barfield, who works at Air Machinery in Socastee.

The Horry County Police Department is also setting up speed radar trailers along parts of 707 and also in the Carolina Forest Area.

Their street crimes division will also be on patrol.