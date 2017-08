DILLON, SC (WBTW) – The Dillon County Coroner says a 38-year-old man was shot and killed on Beauford Street Wednesday night.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley says one man died and another woman was sent to the hospital after being shot in the city of Dillon.

Thursday evening, the deceased was identified as 38-year-old Tony Allen Davis. The body has been sent for an autopsy, according to Grimsley.