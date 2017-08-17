Latta Knocks Off Lake View to Open Season

Latta, SC (WBTW) – The defending Class 1A champs, the Lake View Wild Gators and Latta Vikings kicked off the 2017 high school football season on Thursday night.  Lake View didn’t lose a single game in 2016.  Tonight they dropped their first contest in almost 2 years, as Latta comes up with the big home win 26-22.  The Vikings were led by Kendall Moultrie’s 4 touchdown performance, including a punt return for a score.

Latta will host Creek Bridge next week, while Lake View remains on the road at Johnsonville.

