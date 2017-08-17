Loris man gets 9 years for federal drug charges

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – US Attorney Beth Drake announced Thursday a man from Loris was sentenced to nine years after pleading guilty to federal drug charges.

According to the press release, 28-year-old Emmanuel Lamar Bellamy of Loris was sentenced to 108 months imprisonment followed by a three-year term of supervised release.

On April 18, 2017, Bellamy pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a quantity of marijuana, cocaine, cocaine base and oxycodone.

As part of an investigation in to illegal drug activity in Loris, agents made two controlled buys of cocaine base from Bellamy in October and November 2015.

On September 7, 2016, agents learned Bellamy and others were using a hotel in Loris for illegal drug activity. Agents stopped Bellamy as he drove away from the hotel. After the initial stop, Bellamy fled and led agents on a brief chase before his vehicle struck another vehicle. At that point, a passenger in Bellamy’s vehicle jumped out of vehicle and fled the scene but was apprehended.

Both Bellamy and the passenger were arrested. Officers searched Bellamy and found over $3,000. When police searched the car, they found marijuana and oxycodone pills. A gun and drugs were also found near where the passenger was apprehended. Agents also found Bellamy in possession of a room key to the hotel. In the hotel room nearly 800 grams of cocaine, 78 grams of cocaine base, $80,000, two handguns and more oxycodone pills were seized.

The case was investigated by agents with ATF and the Horry County Police Department.