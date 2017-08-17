Malinowski kidnapping, murder suspect will go to trial in September

Related Coverage Judge revokes bond for Malinowski murder suspect

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Court rosters show one of the men accused of kidnapping and killing Zachary Malinowski will be in court the week of September 4.

Javon Gibbs was charged with murder and kidnapping after Malinowski went missing in 2013. A relative found the burnt remains of his car in the woods in September of 2013 but his body has still not been found.

According to court documents, Gibbs will go to trial on the murder and kidnapping charges related to the Malinowski disappearance in September.

The Malinowski case is not the only case he faces charges for. Police say while Gibbs was out on bond for the Malinowski murder and kidnapping, he killed Laquan Johnson in September at a home on Kimberly drive in Conway.

Christopher Brown was also charged with kidnapping and murder in connection to the missing teen in 2014. Brown was also arrested in connection to another crime while he was out on bond. The Horry County Police Department says Brown shot a man in the leg after an argument at a Burger King drive-thru in November 2015.