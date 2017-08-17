Man accused of murdering CCU student due in court next month

Related Coverage Bond denied for accused killers of CCU student

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The trial roster from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office states a man accused of killing a CCU student in 2015 will go on trial in September.

Alfred Dunkin was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He will appear in court during the week of September 4, according to trial rosters.

Dunkin and Jordan Principe were arrested by Conway police for killing Craig Gerald Gray Jr. Conway police report the shooting occurred in an apartment at University Suites after a fight broke out.

Both men were denied bond in their initial court appearances.