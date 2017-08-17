Man nearly crushed by RV thanks HCFR crews that saved him

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – One man saved by Horry County Fire Rescue workers gave rescuers a big thank you Thursday.

That man said he was trapped under an RV and was being crushed when crews saved him. The man survived and today, he and his family thanked the crew in person.

“If it wasn’t for these guys getting me out when they did, the EMTs wouldn’t have had anything to work with and the trauma people wouldn’t have had anything to work with. So, I just thank them and thank God that I’m here,” patient Jamie Lynn said.

Crew members say they continually train for “low-frequency-high risk” rescue operations like this one.