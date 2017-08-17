Move to new school means transition to new technology for teachers

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WBTW) – Three new schools in Horry County will open their doors in less than a week. Teachers are busy setting up classrooms and learning about the new technology the buildings have to offer.

“My first thoughts were this is not a traditional school,” said Leslie Rich, a 7th grade science at the new Ten Oaks Middle School.

Ten Oaks Middle School features large collaborative areas built into the modern design of the building.

7th grade math teacher Sarah Leppert says the open space is a big change from traditional buildings.

“Other middle schools in the county are more block wall, less open, more defined hall ways and this just a very large open concept,” explained Leppert.

Glass windows have replaced traditional walls and natural light fills class rooms.

“I really like our lighting system because we don’t even have to have the light on for it to be bright enough in the classroom to be able to see whatever your working on, so I think that will be a good change,” said Leppert.

7th grade math teacher Marsha Huguley says touch screen smart boards will let teachers interact with students in new ways.

“The kids can interact, they can come up and tap it and it’s just totally interactive,” said Huguley.

Huguley says the classroom layouts will also help students learn, “it’s student centered where the students have control of the class room as far as learning and the teacher facilitates and with this set up here it’s a whole lot easier.”

“I think it’s going to get kids that don’t normally participate to be involved and get more group work,” agreed Rich.

The opening of Ten Oaks was delayed by construction, so not all the technology will be ready to go on the first day of classes.

“The smart board I haven’t used a whole lot, I’m getting used to it and the google chrome books are new to us, were coming from iPads, so transitioning over will be a little bit challenging; but it shouldn’t be too bad,” explained Rich.

The chrome books will not be in students hands to start the year but Rich says that shouldn’t pose much of a problem.

“We usually do hands on labs right at the beginning to get them involved, so it shouldn’t put us back at all,” said Rich.

Ten Oaks Middle School, along with all Horry County Schools, will open its doors to for the first day of class next Wednesday, August 23rd.