Police release surveillance images from Darlington drug store robbery

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington Police have released images from a break in early Thursday morning at Carolina Drug Store.

A post on the police department’s Facebook page states two male suspects broke in to the store at 52 Public Square around 4:26 a.m.

According to police, one suspect was a black male with light color pants, a dark jacket or shirt, wearing a hat. The second suspect was described as a thin black male approximately 5’7″ tall, wearing a black hoodie, camouflage pants, boots, a bandanna on his face, white gloves and wielding a crowbar.

Police are asking anyone that may have been in the area that early in the morning and seen something contact police at 843-398-4026.