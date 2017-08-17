SLED, sheriff’s office investigate death of J. Reuben Long inmate

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – An inmate at J. Reuben Long Detention Center died after being taken to Conway Medical Center Wednesday night.

According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler, inmate Jimmy Lee Calloway, 47, of Conway, died in the emergency room of Conway Medical Center at 11:46 p.m. Wednesday. The cause of death is pending, Fowler adds, but does appear to be from “medical causes.”

An autopsy is expected Thursday afternoon.

SLED and the Horry County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident, Fowler confirms.