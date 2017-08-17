Tidelands breaks ground on Market Common medical park

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Tidelands Health broke ground Thursday on a three-story, 65,000 square foot medical park in Myrtle Beach.

It will cost $44 million to build and will go up near the Market Common.

About 100 people will work at the facility, which will feature services like doctors offices, physical therapy and pain management.

Tidelands says, right now, about 75,000 people live within five miles of that location.

“This community is growing very rapidly. About a thousand people move in to south Horry County every month. So, we’re meeting the needs and expanding our reach to the community residents,” Rick Kaylor,Senior VP of System Development with Tidelands Health said.

Tidelands expects the medical park to open late next year.