StormTracker13 Thursday Forecast

The hot and humid weather with scattered thunderstorms will continue. High temperatures today and Friday will be back into the low to mid 90s, and heat index values will exceed 100°, this will be close to heat advisory criteria. Each afternoon, scattered thunderstorms will develop, and continue through the evening hours. A weak cold front will move into the Carolinas and stall over the weekend. This will bring a better chance for thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday, but will not do much to cool us down. The front will wash out by Monday, so there is a chance that conditions will improve for eclipse viewing… however, we are still expecting a mix of clouds and sunshine, and there will be a chance for afternoon thunderstorms.

Today, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 94-95 inland, 89-90 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 75-76 inland, 77-78 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90-95.