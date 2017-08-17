WBTW launches new sports program featuring Clemson coaches

WBTW will launch a new sports program featuring Clemson University coaches.

All new “Inside Clemson Football with Dabo Swinney” gives Tiger fans insider access to the national championship-winning team’s coaches and most talented playmakers.

New programming will broadcast across the region on WBTW News (CBS), Nexstar Affiliates in SC and GA, WACH-TV (FOX) in Columbia, SC and FOX Sports South.

CLEMSON, SC – Clemson Sports & Campus Marketing, a JMI Sports property, today announced a partnership with WSPA-TV, News13’s sister station, for new Clemson sports programming. The CBS affiliate owned by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. serves Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville-Anderson, SC. Produced and distributed by WSPA-TV 7 News, the all-new programming will bring Tigers fans exclusive coverage with shows featuring Clemson University’s football, basketball and other NCAA Division I athletic programs.

“Inside Clemson Football with Dabo Swinney,” will air on Sundays at 11:30 a.m. on WBTW beginning September 3. In addition, the show will broadcast on four other Nexstar stations located throughout South Carolina and Georgia, with additional distribution to one Sinclair Broadcasting station serving the Columbia, SC market and on Fox Sports South (Note: the programming schedule is specific to each station; air-dates/times are included in the table below).

The best part of watching Clemson football is seeing some of the top players in the Atlantic Coast Conference battle-it-out for the division title, as well as against other national programs. The completely reinvented show, “Inside Clemson Football with Dabo Swinney” will give fans a glimpse of what it’s like to be a Clemson Tiger as well as insider access to the team and its most talented playmakers. The Voice of the Tigers Don Munson and WSPA-TV Sports Director Pete Yanity will engage in exclusive interviews with Head Coach Dabo Swinney and other Clemson football staff and players to examine what it takes to support a National Championship Football program and how to ensure the Tigers remain “All-In” – succeeding both on and off the field. In addition, the program will take viewers inside each game with detailed analysis, while offering a look ahead to upcoming opponents.

WSPA-TV’s coverage at Memorial Stadium (Death Valley) and other Clemson sports venues will incorporate unique features such as game day highlights and weather forecasts. In addition, the station’s “Inside Clemson Football” cameras will take fans behind the scenes with the Tigers at the new Allen N. Reeves Football Complex for an exclusive look at how the team is preparing for what promises to be an action-packed 2017-2018 season. Each week, WSPA-TV will not only speak with the coaches and players, but will also interview the unsung heroes who help build Clemson’s winning team.

Scott Morris, President of Clemson Sports & Campus Marketing, commented, “Clemson is home to one of the most prominent and competitive athletic programs in the country. When the University awarded us the long-term, multi-media and marketing rights we were excited to create new exceptional programming for Tigers fans, starting with the reinvented coaches’ television series. We approached several broadcasters to collaborate with us and we found that Nexstar and WSPA-TV shared our vision. Nexstar’s superior local content production resources and key distribution to broadcast television stations across the Southeast will provide expanded coverage to the Tigers’ fan base. We look forward to showcasing Clemson’s outstanding coaches and student-athletes beginning this fall with the launch of ‘Inside Clemson Football with Dabo Swinney.’”

“At Nexstar and WSPA 7 News, we are committed to supporting the needs and interests of the local communities that we proudly serve in Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville-Anderson and across the great states of South Carolina and Georgia,” added Mark Higgins, Vice President and General Manager of WSPA-TV. “College athletics are unique in that strong bonds are formed between students and alumni across multiple generations based on shared traditions and a continued passion for their athletic teams. As a result, we jumped at the opportunity to partner with JMI Sports and Clemson University to produce and distribute exclusive, high-quality sports programming connected to one of the premiere sporting franchises in our market. As the ‘Official TV Home of the Clemson Tigers Family,’ WSPA News 7 will also be a primary source for news and sports from Clemson University, delivering unprecedented viewing experiences and coverage to local viewers and Tigers fans throughout the Southeast.”

“Inside Clemson Football with Dabo Swinney”

(Please check local listings for additional information)

Station/Network Region Day Time Station Website Operator WSPA-TV (CBS) Greenvll-Spart-Ashevll-And, SC MON. 07:30PM www.wspa.com Nexstar WBTW-TV (CBS) Myrtle Beach-Florence, SC SUN. 11:30AM www.wbtw.com Nexstar WCBD-TV (NBC) Charleston, SC SUN. 12:30PM www.counton2.com Nexstar WACH-TV (FOX) Columbia, SC SUN. 12:30PM www.wach.com Sinclair WJBF-TV (ABC) Augusta-Aiken, GA SUN. 02:30PM www.wjbf.com Nexstar WSAV-TV (NBC) Savannah, GA TUES. 06:30PM www.wsav.com Nexstar FOX Sports Southeast TUES. 5:30PM www.foxsports.com Fox

Plans are also underway for the launch of a show featuring the Clemson Tigers men’s basketball coach, Brad Brownell and team. The title and schedule of the programming will be released closer to the start-date of the basketball season.

