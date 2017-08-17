Wilson High student says district, sheriff’s office knew SRO charged in sex assault had history of misconduct

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Wilson High School student who claims she was sexually assaulted by a school resource officer alleges the school district and the sheriff’s office both knew he had a history of inappropriate behavior and didn’t do anything about it.

In the lawsuit, the victim says the district created a dangerous environment by failing to provide adequate supervision of Hall and the victim, despite knowing he previously engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct while working at the school. The suit also says the school district failed to act in accordance with policies to prevent sexual assault and harassment and also failed to take steps to train and supervise their employees to be in line with those policies.

The lawsuit was filed in state court in late June, but it moved to federal court Wednesday.

Jamil Hall was charged with sexual battery with a student and misconduct in office in February. Prior to his arrest, Hall was placed on administrative leave without pay while investigators looked into the allegations. Hall was later fired and arrested after an investigation revealed he had an “inappropriate relationship” with a student.

The lawsuit alleges Hall approached the student, who was a minor at the time, at school and told her “he had a dream in which they had sexual intercourse.” After this encounter, Hall continued to sexually harass the victim and sexually assaulted her more than once, “forcing her to engage in unprotected vaginal sex,” the complaint continues.

According to the complaint, Hall was able to meet with the victim privately in his office on at least three separate occasions. The victim says Hall told her about other inappropriate relationships he had with students.

The lawsuit isn’t specific about what the district knew, but directly states the district “had knowledge” Hall had “inappropriate conduct” and “engaged in unwelcome sexual advances and sexual conduct” with students at the school and didn’t take any action.

News13 has reached out to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and Florence County School District One for comment on the lawsuit. The sheriff’s office replied that they do not comment on pending litigation, and there’s no word yet from the school district.