“An odd and unusual place” Woman reflects on her almost two decades at Ripley’s

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) As the Ripley’s Aquarium in Myrtle Beach celebrates its 20th anniversary, one woman has been with the company for nearly the entire two decades.

“Hey how are you doing today,” Carol Martin says to one of the many guests visiting the aquarium.

It’s a pleasant greeting Martin’s offered to guests for quite some time.

“It’s been a fun experience. I love the people so I love to just be able to interact with the people, I’ve done a little bit of everything,” Martin said.

17 years with a company is quite the mark in an ever changing, job shifting world.

when you see that the company cares about you it makes you want to do more.

She started when it was just the Ripley’s museum and then she also helped open the aquarium.

For Carol, this company is truly a family affair. Her daughter met her husband there, in fact check a front page story from the Sun News shows how a so called fertility idol at Ripley’s helped daughter extend that family even more.

“I have a great-granddaughter now so who knows what the future may hold for her,” Martin said.

Another day means another guest and really another chance she says to help create a memory.

It’s a job that’s produced so many in her life as well.

“It was an odd and unusual place and I thought it would be a fun place to work,” Martin said about why she applied originally. “I actually thought I would fit in here.”

She says there’s something special about helping make a special memory for someone.