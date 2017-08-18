Annual Ride and Chili for Mammograms event is Saturday, October 28

MURRELLS INLET, SC – The Halloween Ride and Chili for Mammograms event is Saturday, October 28, 2017 at the Beaver Bar in Murrells Inlet. This is the 11th year for the event that helps local women get free mammograms. Registration is from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Waccamaw Imaging Center in Murrells Inlet. All vehicles are welcome for the 100 plus mile ride. The After Party is at 2 p.m. The featured band for the party is, Curruption of Summer. The CrockPot Chili CookOff is at 4 p.m. at the Big Beaver Bar Pavilion. The fundraiser also includes a live and silent auction, and more. Call 843-359-3014 for more information.

