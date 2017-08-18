Around Town: Sleep with the Sharks at Ripley’s Aquarium

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Count sharks instead of sheep as you drift off to sleep in the dangerous Reef Tunnel at Ripley’s Aquarium! Unlock the mysteries at night through learning activities designed to meet the needs of any age group from 3 to 103! After a fun-filled night including a dive show, scavenger hunt, and late night activity, drift off to sleep while sharks keep a watchful eye on you!

WHAT TO BRING

  • A Sleeping Bag
  • A Pillow
  • A pad or air mattress, if desired
  • Personal toiletries

SAMPLE SCHEDULE

  • 8:00 pm – Arrival
  • 8:45 pm – Dive Show
  • 9:15 pm – Late Night Activity
  • 10:00 pm – Pizza Snack in Café
  • 10:30 pm – Sleep With the Sharks Scavenger Hunt
    Chaperones must remain with children
  • 11:30 pm – Set up Camp in Tunnel and Get Ready for Bed
  • 12:00 am – Lights Out!
  • 6:30 am – Wake Up and Get Ready!
  • 7:00 am – Breakfast in Feeding Frenzy
  • 7:30 am – Creature Feature
  • 7:45 am – Certificate Distribution, Wrap-up and Goodbye!

*Individual program schedules may vary.

ADDITIONAL INFO

 Offered Every night of the week
 Require minimum of 15 participants
 Credit Card is required to secure reservation
 Chaperones are required to stay with the group

 Special programs may be offered throughout the year that waive the 15-participant minimum. Call for more information.

CALL OR FILL OUT THE INFORMATION FORM HERE FOR REQUESTS AND QUESTIONS (800-734-8888).

FAMILY SLEEPOVER NIGHTS

SHARKS AFTER DARK
Have fun with the whole family at Ripley’s Family Sleepovers. Minimum of 10 total people required, all of which is not required to come from your family.

  • September 2nd
  • October 7th
  • November 25th
  • December 23rd

Information provided by Ripley’s Aquarium. 

