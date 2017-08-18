Around Town: Sleep with the Sharks at Ripley’s Aquarium

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Count sharks instead of sheep as you drift off to sleep in the dangerous Reef Tunnel at Ripley’s Aquarium! Unlock the mysteries at night through learning activities designed to meet the needs of any age group from 3 to 103! After a fun-filled night including a dive show, scavenger hunt, and late night activity, drift off to sleep while sharks keep a watchful eye on you!

WHAT TO BRING

A Sleeping Bag

A Pillow

A pad or air mattress, if desired

Personal toiletries

SAMPLE SCHEDULE

8:00 pm – Arrival

8:45 pm – Dive Show

9:15 pm – Late Night Activity

10:00 pm – Pizza Snack in Café

10:30 pm – Sleep With the Sharks Scavenger Hunt

Chaperones must remain with children

Chaperones must remain with children 11:30 pm – Set up Camp in Tunnel and Get Ready for Bed

12:00 am – Lights Out!

6:30 am – Wake Up and Get Ready!

7:00 am – Breakfast in Feeding Frenzy

7:30 am – Creature Feature

7:45 am – Certificate Distribution, Wrap-up and Goodbye!

*Individual program schedules may vary.

ADDITIONAL INFO

Offered Every night of the week

Require minimum of 15 participants

Credit Card is required to secure reservation

Chaperones are required to stay with the group

Special programs may be offered throughout the year that waive the 15-participant minimum. Call for more information.

CALL OR FILL OUT THE INFORMATION FORM HERE FOR REQUESTS AND QUESTIONS (800-734-8888).

FAMILY SLEEPOVER NIGHTS

SHARKS AFTER DARK

Have fun with the whole family at Ripley’s Family Sleepovers. Minimum of 10 total people required, all of which is not required to come from your family.

September 2nd

October 7th

November 25th

December 23rd

Information provided by Ripley’s Aquarium.