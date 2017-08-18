Chandler Herndon’s Touchdown Experience

By Published:

Bennettsville, SC (WBTW) – Chandler Herndon got to suit up and score a touchdown for the Marlboro County Bulldogs in their scrimmage against Mullins last Friday night.  Chandler suffers from cerebral palsy which affects your body and muscle movement.  The class president said it was a feeling unlike any other and doing it with his teammates, coaches, and friends around made the moment magic.

Herndon also recently won the National High School Spirit of Sport award for the state of South Carolina.

Julia Morris has the story from Bennettsville about this special young man and all his accomplishments.

