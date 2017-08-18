Conway football coach Chuck Jordan to be dismissed in November

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway High School football coach Chuck Jordan will remain on paid administrative through the end of his current contract, and will then be released from employment with Horry County Schools.

Horry County Schools Spokesperson Teal Britton confirms that Jordan’s paid administrative leave will continue through November 30, at which point he will no longer be employed with the school district.

Jordan’s leave stems from an incident with a student at Conway High School on May 26. Britton says the coach, a student, and a substitute teacher were involved in the incident, but video released of the confrontation only shows Jordan and the student, identified as 17-year-old Ka’Brian Javar Hickman.

Jordan and Hickman were both criminally charged following the altercation. Jordan was booked on one charge of assault and battery third degree and Hickman was arrested for disturbing schools. Charges against Jordan and Hickman were eventually dropped.

Conway Municipal Prosecutor Sanford Graves says the charges against Jordan were dropped because the evidence did not rise to the level to prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. Hickman’s charges were dismissed in the interest of justice.

In a recent Horry County School Board meeting, several community members voiced their concern over possibly bring Jordan back as the coach.

“Most of the community, as you might anticipate, is certainly divided,” said Jerry Faulk, who attended the meeting. “There are many who say that he should come back, however, there are many who say he should not return.”

Jordan served as both the athletic director and head football coach at Conway High School for 32 years before resigning from his athletic director post in 2014 to focus more on football.

Britton says the current interim head football coach will serve as the interim for the entire season.