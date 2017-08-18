Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating a fatal shooting.

Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened on Handy Lane in Florence Thursday night around 9:14.

Nunn says one victim was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

That person has not yet been identified.

Another victim was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound. We don’t know that person’s condition.

Nunn says this is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with the information is asked to call Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 468 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC to text at #CRIME.

Nunn says you do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.