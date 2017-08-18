Luke Bryan announced as CCMF 2018 headliner

Luke Bryan is the first headliner to be announced for CCMF 2018. (Image Source: CCMF Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Carolina Country Music Fest announces its first official headliner for next summer’s festival. Country music star Luke Bryan will take the stage June 2018.

Festival organizers made the announcement on Facebook and tout Bryan as a four-time Entertainer of the Year who has released 18 No. 1 hits, sold 10 million albums and 40 million tracks with three billion music streams.

Bryan joins the likes of Kenney Chesney, Jason Aldean, and Darius Rucker – headliners for the summer 2017 concert series.

Bryan’s songs include Huntin’, Fishin’ & Lovin’ Every Day, Crash My Party, and Kick the Dust Up.

Tickets are on sale for next year’s festival, which will be held in Myrtle Beach June 7 – 10.

