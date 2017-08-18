Pilot captures storm, rainbow near Lake Keowee

(WSPA) – A pilot sent 7News, WBTW’s sister station in the Upstate, a picture he took while flying north of Lake Keowee around Walhalla, SC.

Frank McCutcheon, Jr. says the cloud and rainbow formation only stayed that way for a minute or two and then dissipated. McCutcheon says he’s a flight instructor in Walhalla and says he’s seen some interesting weather phenomena while flying in the area.

You can always send weather and news pictures when you see it by using the Report It! button on the News13 mobile app or the Send Weather Pic button on the StormTracker13 Weather app.