Pilot captures storm, rainbow near Lake Keowee

(Image Source: Frank McCutcheon, Jr. via WSPA)

(WSPA) – A pilot sent 7News, WBTW’s sister station in the Upstate, a picture he took while flying north of Lake Keowee around Walhalla, SC.

Frank McCutcheon, Jr. says the cloud and rainbow formation only stayed that way for a minute or two and then dissipated.  McCutcheon says he’s a flight instructor in Walhalla and says he’s seen some interesting weather phenomena while flying in the area.

