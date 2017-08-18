Sketch released of suspect in rape of 13-year-old Conway girl

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police released a sketch of a man they say raped a 13-year-old girl last month in a field off of Blanche Lane.

According to an incident report from the police department, officers were called to a home on Beau Steet around 11:50 p.m. July 29. The report details how a possible rape occurred near the corner of Blanche Lane and Winter Rain Drive. Officers spoke with the victim, a 13-year-old girl, and her grandmother.

The young girl told officers she was walking in the neighborhood and when she approached the corner of Blanche Lane and Winter Rain Drive, a man grabbed her by the hand and took her across a ditch into a “farm” field, where the man sexually assaulted her, the report states. After the reported attack, the rapists told the girl to not tell anyone.

Based on information within the report, the girl immediately went home and told her grandmother what happened. The girl was taken to the emergency room and major crimes was contacted about the incident, the report confirms. The report also states that the girl was able to show officers where the attack happened.

The suspect is described as a black male, brown eyes, black hair with a scraggly beard, likely in his late thirties. The attacker was wearing baggy khakis, a blue shirt, and black shoes, according to the report.

Anyone with information related to this crime is asked to call the Horry County Police Department tip line at 843-915-8477.