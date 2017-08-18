Surfside Beach Town Council to discuss ‘complete dismissal’ of town administrator

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Surfside Beach Town Council will host a special meeting Saturday morning to discuss possible termination of the town administrator.

An agenda for the meeting includes time for public comments and one business item: “To discuss the demotion, letter of reprimand for unacceptable conduct and violation of duties or complete dismissal of the administrator.”

Surfside Beach Town Administrator is Micki Fellner. A job description of Fellner’s position on the town’s website, says:

“The Town Administrator serves as the chief administrative officer. This person is responsible for the day-to-day operation of the town, implementing ordinances and programs adopted by Town Council, developing and administering the annual budget, personnel and purchasing policies, and advising Council of the Town’s financial condition. As Town Administrator, this person also recommends policies, conducts strategic planning, and maintains intergovernmental relations.”

The town’s website also notes that the administrator is appointed by the council and oversees all aspects of town business and operations.

A request for the special meeting includes the signatures of four town council members: Mark Johnson, Timothy Courtney, Ron Ott, and Randle Stevens. The request document, mirroring the meeting agenda, notes the town administrator’s “unacceptable conduct and violation of duties” as the reason for the meeting.

Mayor Bob Childs said in a phone conversation that he doesn’t know anything more about the meeting other than it is happening. Councilman Ott said over the phone that he wouldn’t discuss the matter with media before town council has the meeting.

Council members Johnson, Courtney, and Stevens could not be reached by phone Friday morning.

Fellner was also unavailable by phone.

The special meeting documents do not make specific reference to any of Fellner’s conduct or actions that may have been in violation of her duties or position.

According to town council agenda documents, the meeting will be held in council chambers, 115 U.S. Highway 17 North, at 11 a.m.