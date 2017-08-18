StormTracker13 Friday Forecast

Hot, humid weather with scattered late day thunderstorms will continue into the weekend. Another hot one tomorrow with highs back in the low to mid 90s, and heat index values over 100. Isolated thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. A weak cold front will move into the area and stall this weekend. This will bring a higher chance for thunderstorms on Saturday, then more typical pop up storms Sunday as the front dissipates. The hot, humid weather will continue next week. Monday’s eclipse viewing forecast will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with scattered thunderstorms. Not ideal viewing conditions, but not a washout. Another cold front will move through Thursday, and this one could be strong enough to push some drier air into the Carolinas by the end of next week.

Today, partly sunny, hot and humid with isolated thunderstorms. Highs 94-96 inland, 90-92 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy with a stray shower. Lows 76-77 inland, 78-79 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90-95.