Clemson men’s basketball team speaks out about Barcelona attack

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – A small crowd of friends and family clapped, and exhaled with a sigh of relief as the Clemson basketball team arrived back on campus Friday night, unharmed.

The team left Barcelona less than 24 hours after one of the deadliest terrorist attacks the country had seen in more than a decade.

“We thought it was like gun shots, that’s how loud it was,” said Gabe DeVoe, a Junior on the Clemson basketball team. “[It] Sounded like shot guns kept going off.”

Gabe DeVoe was one of the closest of his teammates to where the attack happened at Las Ramblas.

His first though after hearing the screams was to run.

“When you see so many people scattering in one spot, you just want to get back to where you came from,” he explained.

Many other players on the team were in their hotel just a few blocks away.

“They got everybody out of the lobby, they got everybody out of the restaurants and put them in their rooms,” said coach Brad Brownell. “So it was handled well, but it was difficult there for a while.”

DeVoe said the team is left shaken, but believes they will be able to get through it together.

“We pray for Barcelona, we know they’re going through a tough time right now. But we’ll be fine.”