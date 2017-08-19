College faculty asks president to repudiate Confederate flag

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Faculty members at a college in South Carolina want their president to repudiate a Confederate flag event planned at the school in October.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported the history department at the College of Charleston has asked school president Glenn McConnell to ban events planned by the South Carolina Secessionist Party on campus.

McConnell is a former state Senate leader and lieutenant governor who formerly owned a Confederate memorabilia shop.

The South Carolina Secessionist Party plans to display Confederate battle flags on campus Oct. 28.

McConnell has mostly avoided discussing the Civil War since becoming college president in 2014. A college spokesman said McConnell had no comment.

The faculty said the event is designed to intimidate students, staff and faculty. Secessionist Party founder James Bessenger denies that.

