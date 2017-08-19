Conway pastor issues statement after airport arrest Thursday

By Published:
(Source: J Reuben Long Detention Center)

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Christ Community Church pastor from Conway has issued a statement after being arrested Thursday.

According to the Horry County Detention Center, pastor Phillip Miles was arrested on weapons, carrying in restricted places charges. He was booked into J. Reuben Long on Thursday, and bonded out a few hours later.

Miles was arrested after a pistol was found in his bag by TSA agents at the Myrtle Beach International Airport, according to the statement released by attorney David Aylor.

Miles and his wife were trying to fly to Kentucky for a religious conference, according to the statement.

Miles apologized in his statement, saying “I want to apologize to the TSA, any passengers who may have been inconvenienced, the staff at the Myrtle Beach airport and to my community for a terrible mistake on my part when I accidentally brought an unloaded pistol to the airport.”

Miles continues, saying he was in a rush and did not check his luggage for anything that could not be brought on a plane.

According to Aylor and the statement, Miles did cooperate with TSA and the arresting officers.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s