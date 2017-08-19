Conway pastor issues statement after airport arrest Thursday

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Christ Community Church pastor from Conway has issued a statement after being arrested Thursday.

According to the Horry County Detention Center, pastor Phillip Miles was arrested on weapons, carrying in restricted places charges. He was booked into J. Reuben Long on Thursday, and bonded out a few hours later.

Miles was arrested after a pistol was found in his bag by TSA agents at the Myrtle Beach International Airport, according to the statement released by attorney David Aylor.

Miles and his wife were trying to fly to Kentucky for a religious conference, according to the statement.

Miles apologized in his statement, saying “I want to apologize to the TSA, any passengers who may have been inconvenienced, the staff at the Myrtle Beach airport and to my community for a terrible mistake on my part when I accidentally brought an unloaded pistol to the airport.”

Miles continues, saying he was in a rush and did not check his luggage for anything that could not be brought on a plane.

According to Aylor and the statement, Miles did cooperate with TSA and the arresting officers.