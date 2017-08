HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One person has died after a single vehicle crash overnight.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a Chevy pick-up truck was driving on US -17 South and struck a guardrail, causing their truck to overturn.

The accident happened at around 1:55 Saturday morning.

The person was pronounced dead on the scene. Horry County Coroner has not yet released the name of the victim.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating.