LAKE CITY (WBTW) – One person was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday evening, according to Florence County Coroner, Keith von Lutcken.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website, the crash happened around 7:47 p.m., on South Morris Street at Dogwood Lane in Lake City.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

