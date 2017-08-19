One person shot following Marion home break-in

MARION (WBTW) – One person is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the City of Marion early Saturday morning.

According to Marion Police Chief Dewayne Tennie, three men broke into a house on Montgomery St. at around 5am and shots were fired.

The person shot is expected to be okay. No suspects were named, but Chief Tennie says the department has very strong leads and is confident arrests would be made.

If you have any information on the shooting, you’re asked to contact the Marion Police Department.

Stay with News13 as we continue to learn more.