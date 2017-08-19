Third suspect caught in August home invasion in Marion

MARION, SC (WBTW) – The Marion Police Department says all three men reportedly connected to the home invasion and attempted murder that took place on Montgomery Street in mid-August have been captured.

Two of the three suspects were caught in August, but 26-year-old Michael Junior Gilchrist wasn’t arrested until September 1 when he turned himself in.

Chief Dewayne Tennie says the home invasion happened around 5 a.m. Aug. 19 at a home on Montgomery Street. Three men entered the home and shortly after, gunfire was exchanged. One suspect was shot, confirms Chief Tennie.

The three intruders then ran away.

The Marion Police Department arrested Melik Nijuan Abrams, 20, on August 22 and Shawn Laquan Davis, 23, on August 30.

All three are each charged with burglary, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, discharging a firearm in the city limits, malicious injury to real property, malicious injury to personal property, and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.