SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Surfside Beach Town Council has decided to keep town administrator, Micki Fellner, in a 4 – 3 vote.

That vote took place during a special meeting on Saturday, August 19.

The town council has called for the meeting to discuss possibly dismissing Fellner for reported “unacceptable conduct and violation of duties.”

Related: Surfside Beach Town Council to discuss ‘complete dismissal’ of town administrator