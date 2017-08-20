FMU Welcomes over 500 freshman for move in day

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Saturday at Francis Marion university, about 550 freshman moved into their dorm rooms. During the move in, students were greeted by over 300 volunteers to help make their move smoother.

Volunteers carried suitcases, furniture, and even served hot dogs and refreshments.

“It’s a wonderful day to greet the new class coming in,” said FMU President Fred Carter. ” They meet a lot of people that are going to be very helpful to them in their success at this university over the next four years”

Now that students are moved in, they will be ready for the start of the fall semester, classes begin August 21st.