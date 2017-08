Georgetown, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number is temporarily out of service.

This is according to a press release from Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

The non-emergency number of 843-546-5102 is out of service. Repairs to the phone line are underway.

In a non-emergency situation, calls should be made to 843-546-5101.

There is no interruption in emergency 911 telephone communications.