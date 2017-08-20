Grand Strand Medical Center helping siblings prepare for new sibligs

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Grand Strand Medical Center is helping expecting moms and their families prepare for their new bundles of joy.

The hospital is holding a free sibling preparation class for children from three to ten years old. A nurse from the Maternity Center sits with the children and teaches them what newborns can and can’t play with and eat. She also lets the kids experience holding a real baby. Health care providers say parents can bring their children to these classes at any point during the pregnancy, but the closer to the due date, the better. “Often they’re expecting an instant playmate. I’m going to have a little sister or brother and we’re going to be able to play cars or barbies. So they know that that’s not how babies come out,” said Kirstine Lewien, nurse leader of the Maternity Center.

The hospital also offers a tour of the Maternity Center as well. Grand Strand Medical hosts the free sibling prep classes and maternity ward tours the third Sunday of every month.